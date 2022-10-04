Tales from the Territories starts tonight on VICE

The new VICE television series Tales from the Territories, produced by the people behind Dark Side of the Ring and Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions, starts its run tonight at 10PM EST.

The series was announced in August of this year after news started to come out that Dark Side of the Ring was not returning for a new season. VICE and producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener refuted those claims but never specifically said that the new season was being done this year.

Instead, the company announced the involvement with Dwayne Johnson to create Tales from the Territories which, at least this year, will air instead of Dark Side of the Ring.

The first episode will tackle the Memphis territory.