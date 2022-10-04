Ruby Soho provides a photo update, Andrade and Sammy Guevara beefing

Oct 4, 2022

– AEW’s Ruby Soho provided an update on her Twitter…

—-

Andrade beefing with Sammy Guevara.

In an interview with Mas Luchas, Andrade said that Sammy had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room & complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. After Andrade learned about it, he asked Sammy if he had an issue with him, but he said he didn’t.

Sammy tweeted about someone in AEW being a jobber & a favor hire last night, but did not name him.

  1. art123guy says:
    October 4, 2022 at 12:38 pm

    I got a chuckle out of the word ‘beefing’. It has a whole different meaning after listening to Kevin Nash’s ‘Kliq This’ podcast.

