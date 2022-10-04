Ruby Soho provides a photo update, Andrade and Sammy Guevara beefing

– AEW’s Ruby Soho provided an update on her Twitter…

Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?! 😂 pic.twitter.com/AffnyQPonx — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) October 4, 2022

—-

Andrade beefing with Sammy Guevara.

In an interview with Mas Luchas, Andrade said that Sammy had an issue with him because he once came to the locker room & complained that he hit him too hard in the ring. After Andrade learned about it, he asked Sammy if he had an issue with him, but he said he didn’t.

Sammy tweeted about someone in AEW being a jobber & a favor hire last night, but did not name him.

I said it to your FACE if you had a problem with me and you said NOTHING, I wont beat your ass because im a professional, don’t be scared. When I say something I name names, and im not scared to get fired!

#Sammy — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 4, 2022