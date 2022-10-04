NXT preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE NXT will be a live episode, the first since September 13, and a new look for the WWE Performance Center in Orlando is rumored as the brand goes back to black & gold.

NXT will feature Toxic Attraction in six-woman action against Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark, while Von Wagner will face Andre Chase for one of the last two spots in the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. The Brawling Brutes of SmackDown will also be on the show tonight but there’s no word yet on what they will be doing. RAW’s Byron Saxton also mentioned that he will be at tonight’s show.

Below is the current line-up for tonight’s NXT episode:

* NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly deliver their State of the Commonwealth Address to speak on the WWE tag team divisions

* Toxic Attraction vs. Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark

* The Grayson Waller Effect with Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez as the guests

* Von Wagner vs. Andre Chase in a qualifier for the NXT North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc

* Wendy Choo vs. Lash Legend

* The Brawling Brutes will appear