White Rabbit teaser from tonight’s Raw

Tonight’s Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW included more QR codes that seem to point to a reveal at Saturday’s big Premium Live Event in Philadelphia.

The QR code linked to the WWE website (wwe.com/01000111_01000001_01000011_01011001) and a coded message that translated to another quote from Italian poet/writer/philosopher Dante Alighieri – “All hope abandon, ye who enter here.” This is similar to a message used by Bray Wyatt in the Firefly Funhouse.

The first photo was a painting of Delilah, who cut the hair of Samson (his strength) from the Book of Judges in the Bible. There’s speculation that this could be related to Alexa Bliss betraying The Fiend at WrestleMania 37 as Wyatt posted a similar photo shortly after the turn.

A link in the first photo pointed to the second photo, which included the coordinates to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, which is the site of Saturday’s WWE Extreme Rules event. The date of the show was also included.

“Gacy” was hidden in the source code of one of the links, which has led to speculation on the next QR teaser possibly airing during a Joe Gacy segment on this week’s WWE NXT episode. Last Friday’s teasers on SmackDown included a “BELAIR” reference, and then the QR codes were shown on tonight’s RAW during segments with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

As we’ve noted, it’s believed that the White Rabbit teasers are for the return of Wyatt, perhaps at Extreme Rules on Saturday.

Below are the various clues from this week’s RAW, along with footage of Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song playing at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN earlier tonight:

White Rabbit plays again this week on RAW during commercial break. Will the White Rabbit be revealed at Extream Rules? #WWE #WWERaw #ExtremeRules pic.twitter.com/nb5FHsJkOZ — Pro Wrestling Center (@pwrestle_center) October 4, 2022

A quote from Dante Alighieri “The City of Woe” -the last 3 lines are the translated code from the QR code! #WhiteRabbit #WWERaw #BrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/rmDQw36DIG — Alexis DiGiacomo (@lexdigiacomo) October 4, 2022

The QR code numbers behind the picture are 399012n751720w. Those are the latitude and longitude coordinates of Wells Fargo Center. #ExtremeRules is being held at Wells Fargo Center this Saturday #WWERAW #WhiteRabbit pic.twitter.com/XgH148MvfR — False Finish on Channelside Sports (@FalseFinishCSN) October 4, 2022

.@lexdigiacomo CRACKS THE CODE! She discovered that "All hope abandon, ye who enter here" was also the sign on the door in the Firefly Fun House. Bray Wyatt is back, baby. #WhiteRabbit #WWERaw https://t.co/nlCNaIbwzU pic.twitter.com/CjRafK4HdG — Graham "GSM" Matthews (@WrestleRant) October 4, 2022

In the initial QR code page, there's also a Magic Eye that reads: "MTA4MjI" pic.twitter.com/FTYIlEt7ft — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 4, 2022

If you put the Magic Eye code into a Base64 decoder, which is like binary to text encoding, it translates to: "10822" 10-8-2022 is the date of Extreme Rules 👀 — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 4, 2022