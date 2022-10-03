Three Memorable Moments from The WWE Attitude Era

The Attitude Era in the WWE was a special period for wrestling fans, as every week they tuned in to watch RAW, Smackdown, or a PPV event, knowing nothing was off limits with the brand.

Here is a look back through those years at three moments that stand out above all others.

Stone Cold Bashes Vince McMahon on Head in Hospital

The Stone Cold Steve Austin and Vince McMahon rivalry was often at the heart of the Attitude era. Although wrestling is not one of the five most streamed sports in the US, many tuned in to every episode to see what the pair would do next to outsmart each other. Unsurprisingly, the biggest streamed sports include football, basketball, and baseball. Still, this doesn’t diminish how dedicated the wrestling community is to the sport.

When McMahon was taken into hospital for a broken leg, the WWE owner thought he was being taken care of by a doctor in a private room. It quickly turned out to be Austin 3:16 in disguise.

Austin gave McMahon one of his typical beatings. It included bashing him over the head with a pan and giving him an electrical shock. It proved to be very entertaining, and it led to the WWE Chairman hating the former Texas Rattlesnake even more.

Vince Revealed as the “Greater Power”

In 1999, the Undertaker revealed there was a “greater power” in the WWE that he was going to announce to the world. This “Greater power” controlled several wrestlers who he was using to cause misery to Austin and Kane.

The big reveal came on Raw in June 1999 when the “greater power” was revealed to be McMahon, which was quite shocking given this person was the mastermind of the Stephanie McMahon kidnapping storyline.

After he unveiled himself to the world, McMahon screamed: “It was me Austin, it was me all along.” This was the moment that proved the WWE owner would do absolutely anything to get back at Austin, including arranging for his daughter to be kidnapped. McMahon eventually took charge of The Corporate Ministry group, a combination of The Corporation and Ministry of Darkness, and they proved to be a big force in the WWE.

Undertaker Throwing Mankind Off Hell in A Cell

The Undertaker and Mankind were involved in some great matches throughout their career, but none will stand out more than their encounter at King of the Ring in 1998. They met in a Hell In A Cell match.

Source: Pexels

The highlight of this clash was when the pair ended up on the roof of the steel cage. The Undertaker threw Mankind off the 16-foot structure into the commentator’s table. It was a genuine mouth-open moment.

Later in the match, the Undertaker choke slammed Mankind through the top of the steel cage into the ring. It left Mick Foley unconscious. Foley, who is now retired from professional wrestling, often refused to give up throughout his WWE career. It needed a tombstone into thumbtacks for the legend to stay down and be pinned for three.

For those who lived every moment of the Attitude Era, it is a time they will never forget and is something they will continue to remember with great fondness.