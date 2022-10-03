Sting on The Great Muta, their big match in January from Japan

Sting recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of SI.com to discuss his recent AEW Rampage appearance with The Great Muta, and their tag team match for Pro Wrestling NOAH on 1/22 in Japan, which will be the retirement of the Muta character. Here are highlights-

Having one last hoorah with Muta in Japan:

“I know my days are numbered, so I’m trying to make the most out of the time left and give the fans everything I have before this wave comes into shore for good. I’m grateful that Muta was able to be here with me in the United States. That’s a memory I’m going to hold onto, and it signifies the end of our era. I’m looking forward to having one last grand hoorah with The Great Muta, especially in Japan.”

Possibly getting Darby Allin to team with them in Japan-

“I’m trying to get Darby Allin to come with me. It’s such an honor, especially since that will be his last night as The Great Muta character.”

Muta’s concern before the Rampage appearance, which was put together via Zoom-

“It’s been over 30 years, but I can still feel that excitement of sharing the ring with him. The first time we were ever together, we knew there was a chemistry there. It didn’t matter if we were in Philadelphia or Fukuoka. There was a magic, that’s for sure. Muta has transcended wrestling. He became a household name in Japan and America. Even last week in AEW, people remembered him. He was worried about that. ‘Will they remember?’ he asked me, and I said, ‘Of course, they’ll definitely remember.’ I set Muta apart from everyone else in my book. He helped me become a household name in Japan, too.”

Eagerly accepting Muta’s request for the January match:

“When it’s Muta asking, I’ll always say yes. Every time we speak, it’s like no time has passed. I know we’re older now, but it doesn’t feel that way when we’re together. It’s such an honor. He is one of the greatest to ever do this.”