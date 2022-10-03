More on the marriage of Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell

There’s a new married couple in WWE as NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell were married this past weekend in Florence, Italy.

The two got engaged in November 2021 and this is the first marriage for both Joseph and Mitchell who are 37 and 28 respectively.

“Yesterday I married my best friend,” Mitchell wrote in one of the wedding posts on social media.

Former colleagues Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green, John Morrison, and Taya Valkyrie were present for the ceremony.

Congratulations to the couple!