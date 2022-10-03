Miro in new CBS drama East New York

Former AEW TNT champion Miro might not be getting a lot of screen time on AEW television at the moment but he will be appearing regularly on CBS’ new drama series East New York which started yesterday.

East New York is a series which features the officers and detectives of the NYPD’s 74th precinct headed up by a new Deputy Inspector.

Miro will be in multiple episodes as he is a recurring character on the series playing Nikolai Dushkin and filming of this show is the reason why he was absent from AEW television for several months. He is credited under his real name of Miroslav Barnyashev.

East New York has Amanda Warren, Jimmy Smits, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Olivia Luccardi, and Lavel Schley as main cast.