Maximum Male Models update

As reported before, WWE continued to tease the end of the Max Dupri character and the return of LA Knight on Friday’s SmackDown as the leader of the group lashed out over the way things have been going, then said maybe the group was never for him in the first place.

Now a new report from PWInsider notes that sources have confirmed the return of the Knight character. LA Knight is now listed on the internal WWE roster, and Max Dupri has been nixed.

Word is that Maxxine Dupri will continue to lead ma.çé and mån.sôör in their current roles.

There’s no word yet on when Knight will return to the storylines.