WWE Raw Report – 10/3/22

– The Extreme Rules go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota. Jimmy Smith welcomes us to RAW. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

The Judgment Day vs. AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio

We go right to the ring and out first comes The Judgment Day – Finn Balor and Damian Priest with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. We see how WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned last week to take out The Judgment Day, then challenge Balor to the “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules. Fans boo as Balor takes the mic. He talks about how Edge was medically forced to quit 11 years ago but against all the odds he fought back and overcame, and returned to do what he loves to do the most – perform in front of all of you. Priest calls on fans to give it up for Edge. Balor says you can only have one fate for so long as judgment catches up with all of us, and at Extreme Rules, Balor will act as the cruel hand of fate that reminds Edge he doesn’t belong near any ring Balor is standing in. Balor will do Edge a favor because he’s a nice guy, he will beat Edge so bad and force him to quit. The boos get louder. Priest is so excited to watch Balor beat Edge so bad he quits. Fans continue with the “What?!” treatment now. Priest issues a warning to their potential opponents and says The Judgment Day will always rise, and that especially goes for tonight’s opponents. Ripley whispers something to Dominik as he takes the mic. Fans chant “who’s your daddy?” Dominik says his daddy is not Rey Mysterio. Dominik says he hates his father so much, Rey lied to him his entire life and he has a new family now, thanks to The Judgment Day. The boos get louder. Balor addresses his old friend AJ Styles now, and says he could’ve ended his career last week but he chose not to because AJ is his friend. Balor says the olive branch is still extended… but Balor is not a bad guy so don’t make Balor do bad things because The Judgment Day will… the music interrupts and out comes Styles to a big pop. Rey is out next and they head to the ring together.

A brawl immediately breaks out between the four Superstars. Dominik pulls Balor to safety. Rey slides out and sends Balor flying with a hurricanrana. AJ sends Priest out, then launches himself over the top rope to take him down. Smith says Edge is not here tonight. AJ and Rey stand tall in the ring now while The Judgment Day regroups at ringside. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Rey goes at it with Balor. Rey with a kick and a senton, then a kick. Priest comes back in and goes at it with Rey. Rey misses a crossbody and lands hard. Priest keeps control and hits the hip attack in the corner. Balor tags in to turn it back around with the Three Amigos suplex as fans boo. Balor launches Rey under the bottom rope to the floor, right in front of The Judgment Day.

Balor keeps control and grounds Rey now. More back and forth until Priest and AJ go at it now. AJ unloads and nai1s a halo kick. We have some technical difficulties and come back to AJ dropping his opponents after the break with a double DDT as fans pop.

Ripley drops Rey at ringside as he has words with Dominik, with Dominik on his knees pleading for Rey to hit him. Balor drops AJ in the ring, then hits Coup de Grace for the pin to win.

Winners: The Judgment Day

– After the match, Balor and Priest stand tall over AJ as the music hits. Rey comes in to check on AJ now. A frustrated AJ yells at Rey and Rey apologizes. AJ shoves Rey to the mat and Rey is shocked. AJ looks on as Rey makes his exit. The Judgment Day then attacks AJ from behind. Fans boo as Balor mounts AJ with strikes. Priest with the South of Heaven chokeslam to AJ in the middle of the ring.

– The announcers hype Seth Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in the Fight Pit.

– Kevin Patrick stops WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley backstage, and points to his three month title reign. Lashley says his legacy is important to him but he will not become complacent, it’s the man that makes the title, not the other way around, and his mentality won’t change because he knows what it takes to get here. Lashley says he’s beaten everyone else but now he is looking to face someone with the same hustle and desire he has. Mustafa Ali appears and says if it’s desire Lashley wants, he’s got plenty. Ali says he’s still sitting in the back waiting on someone to call his number and he’s so done waiting, so he’s stepping to the front of the line and wants an opportunity now. Lashley sees Ali hustling and grinding, so if he keeps it up, Lashley will make sure he gets a shot. Lashley turns back to Patrick but Ali turns him around and says he’s not asking, he’s demanding and he wants a chance now. Lashley says he will give Ali that shot.

– Back from the break and Sami Zayn is laughing with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa but he is trying not to laugh. Jey Uso walks up and asks what’s so funny. Sami says it’s not important. Jey says they’re here having a good time when they have business to take care of, they’re supposed to warn everyone that The Tribal Chief is pulling up on RAW soon. Sami agrees and says let’s go put these fools on notice. They walk away and run into The Street Profits. Sami has a message for The Profits and the rest of the RAW locker room – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be here next week so prepare to acknowledge him. This leads to words between The Profits and The Usos. Solo steps up to Angelo Dawkins and it looks like we have a match for later on.

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali

We go back to the ring and out comes WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley for this non-title match. Mustafa Ali is out next as Mike Rome does the introductions.

The bell rings and Ali charges but misses a dropkick in the corner. Lashley launches him across the ring. Lashley with shoulder thrusts in the corner now. Lashley with a long vertical suplex now.

Ali catches Lashley in the corner and then chops him. Lashley catches Ali on his shoulder but he slides out, then superkicks Lashley. Ali with a big tornado DDT from the corner. Lashley goes to the floor for a breather but Ali nails a suicide dive into the announce table. Lashley is still standing and he ends up yanking Ali to the floor for a big clothesline. Back to commercial.

Lashley continues to dominate after the break. Lashley sends Ali into the turnbuckles, then drops him face-first into the mat for a 2 count. Lashley takes it to the top for a superplex but Ali knocks him to the mat. Ali goes for the 450 Splash and he hits it, nailing Lashley’s arm. Ali focuses on the hurt arm now but Lashley drives him into the mat with just one arm.

Lashley covers for a close 2 count. Lashley with the Dominator slam in the middle of the ring but Ali still hangs in there. Lashley taunts Ali now and tells him to stay down, he doesn’t want this. Ali slaps Lashley.

Lashley launches Ali over the top to the floor, then runs him into the ring post, and again. Lashley presses Ali high in the air and launches him into the timekeeper’s area now. Lashley tells the referee to count Ali out. Lashley returns to the ring. Ali makes it back in at the 9 count and Lashley can’t believe it. Lashley delivers a big Spear, then applies the Hurt Lock to make Ali pass out for the win.

Winner: Bobby Lashley

– After the match, Lashley stands tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Lashley raises the title in the air but Seth Rollins attacks out of nowhere as fans boo. Rollins puts Lashley down and nails the Stomp, putting him down face-first onto the title belt. Rollins exits the ring and now nails a Stomp to Ali on the floor. Rollins stands tall as the referee checks on Ali and we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Seth Rollins is in the ring. We see how he and Matt Riddle brawled after last week’s RAW. The announcers hype Rollins vs. Riddle in the Fight Pit with UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier as the special referee.

Rollins knocks WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley and welcomes everyone to Monday Night Rollins. Rollins says the Fight Pit will soon become synonymous to his name. Rollins shows us a video package on the Fight Pit structure, with footage from the first two bouts in WWE NXT. Rollins imagines the things he will do to Riddle in the Fight Pit, proving to him what he proved to Lashley, Cody Rhodes and others – that the is the most dangerous man in wrestling history. But that is Saturday and tonight he’s supposed to face-off with Riddle. Rollins calls Riddle out and here he comes.

Riddle reminds Rollins he’s never been in the Fight Pit. Rollins points out how they have a No Contact rule for tonight. Riddle says he’s not here to hurt Rollins tonight, he’s here to give him an educational lesson on the Fight Pit. Riddle goes on about how he plans on killing Rollins this Saturday. Rollins says Riddle and Cormier may come from the same place but Cormier will have his back because he’s a Rollins fan. Rollins brings up Riddle’s family again and says he’s not allowed to see his kids. Rollins dares Riddle to hit him. Rollins goes on taunting Riddle and Riddle says he has bad breath. Riddle points out how Rollins hasn’t held a title in so long, and he hasn’t headlined WrestleMania but his wife Becky Lynch has. Riddle says Rollins keeps coming up second to everyone and that will continue this Saturday. They start yelling at each other until Cormier interrupts from the big screen.

Cormier says people are tired of Rollins and Riddle arguing. He introduces himself and talks about how he and Riddle go way back. Cormier goes on and says he was brought in to lay down the law inside the Fight Pit, and put an end to this, which is what he plans to do. Cormier tells then to train hard and train smart, and he will see them in Philadelphia. Cormier leaves the big screen while Riddle and Rollins face off again. Rollins knocks Riddle’s hat off, then exits the ring as Graves hypes Saturday’s match.

– Candice LeRae is walking backstage when she receives some words of encouragement from RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss. A QR code pops up and then disappears. LeRae thanks them and then heads to the ring. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Miz in on the phone backstage, talking to Maryse about how this thing with Dexter Lumis ends tonight. Miz rants about what Lumis has done at their home, and how he cost him the WWE United States Title. Miz wonders where Tommaso Ciampa is and says he hasn’t seen him in weeks. Miz says he’s not leaving tonight until he is assured that something is being done about Lumis, saying nothing will ruin his birthday celebration next week, which will be presented by Maryse, live from Brooklyn. We see Lumis creep in a doorway behind Miz now. A staffer enters and tries to speak but Miz dismisses him. Miz wraps his call with Maryse as we see Lumis peeking in the doorway.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae

We go back to the ring and out comes Candice LeRae. Out next comes Damage CTRL – WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai with her partner IYO SKY, and Bayley.

This was a back & forth match but LeRae dealt with distractions and interference all throughout. The finish saw Kai rolls LeRae up while Bayley distracted her from the apron.

Winner: Dakota Kai

– Johnny Gargano walks backstage and thinks he sees Dexter Lumis and The Miz behind him. Gargano then sees Miz passed out, and sitting on top of him is one of Lumis’ drawings of he and Miz. Miz wakes up and sees the drawing, then storms off. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Damage CTRL is backstage. Sarah Schreiber is here for comments but Bayley insults her, then has words for RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair ahead of their contract signing.

– The announcers talk about WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki passing away at the age of 79 last week.

Johnny Gargano vs. Otis

We go back to the ring and out comes Alpha Academy – Otis with Chad Gable. We get a pre-recorded video package of Gable taunting Braun Strowman, promising to slay the monster tonight. Austin Theory has joined the announcers for commentary. Johnny Gargano is out next to a pop while Theory taunts him from commentary. The bell rings and Otis unloads on Gargano to start.

Otis dominates Gargano early on. Otis shows off some and Theory praises him. Otis with big forearms in the corner. Otis goes for a Canadian backbreaker now. Gargano fights back, then delivers a kick and a back elbow. Otis is sent into the ring post as Gargano dodges him. Gargano stuns Otis with a clothesline. Otis grabs Gargano’s throat but Gargano fights back and nails an enziguri.

More back and forth now. Gargano with the Exploder suplex. Otis comes back but misses the Vader Bomb. They go on and Gargano nails a DDT, then a superkick. Gargano sends Otis into the announce table with a suicide dive. Gargano attacks Theory at the announce table.

Gargano drops Otis with a big DDT on the floor. Otis still gets up and heads for the ring, as does Gargano. Gable distracts the referee from the apron, allowing Theory to hit Gargano in the back with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Otis finishes Gargano off with a World’s Strongest Slam for the pin to win.

Winner: Otis

– After the match, Gargano gets triple teamed to boos until the music interrupts and out comes Braun Strowman to a big pop. Braun cleans house and stops Gable from retreating.

Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable

Braun Strowman stops Chad Gable from escaping, then tosses him back into the ring and calls for the bell. Strowman follows up and launches Gable back out of the ring, onto Otis at ringside. Braun stands tall and yells out to the crowd as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Strowman is getting up from behind the announce table. Gable with a running knee to send Braun into the ring post. We see how Otis sent Braun over the announce table during the break. Otis was then ejected by the referee. Braun makes it back in just before the 10 count but Gable attacks. Gable dodges a powerslam and nails a German suplex on Strowman for a 2 count. Gable talks some trash while punching Braun around. Gable slaps Braun.

We see MVP and Omos watching backstage now. Strowman scoops Gable but Gable applies a Triangle over the ropes. Gable rakes Braun’s eyes and dropkicks his knee. Gable with a missile dropkick from the top now.

Gable goes on with offense but Strowman dodges a moonsault, and Gable lands on his feet. Braun comes right back with a big boot to the chest. Strowman then nails a big powerbomb in the middle of the ring for the pin to win.

Winner: Braun Strowman

– After the match, the music hits as Strowman stands tall and we go to replays.

– Bianca Belair is shown walking backstage. Back to commercial.

– Bobby Lashley is backstage being checked out by a trainer but he dismisses the trainer. Kevin Patrick approaches for comments. Lashley is going to crush Seth Rollins’ throat so he no longer has to hear him cackle and run his mouth. Lashley goes on about Matt Riddle beating Rollins inside the Fight Pit this Saturday, and then says next week on RAW he will put his title on the line and finish Rollins off. Lashley talks about how he will destroy Rollins and make him pass out in the ring.

– We go back to the ring and Corey Graves is with a contract signing table and a bunch of ladders. He talks about Bayley vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair being the first Ladder Match for a women’s singles title on the main roster. Out first comes Bayley and she’s by herself. Out next comes RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair.

Bayley speaks first and goes on about how the ladder is symbolic of her rise in WWE, and how she used to be the fan favorite Belair is now. Bayley says her career started to spiral so she had to do something to get it back on track so… Belair tells her to shut up. The contract is signed now. Graves thanks them and wishes them good luck for Saturday.

Belair accuses Bayley of running her mouth and having a chip on her shoulder. Belair goes on about how Bayley should never compare herself to Belair because she will never do it as good. Belair says Bayley was just pretending to be someone she’s not, and Belair is authentic, which is why fans connect to her. She says Bayley didn’t evolve she just became the real her. Belair goes on taunting Bayley and says she will still be champion after Extreme Rules. Bayley says we’ll see about that because her girls will be ringside and they disagree. The camera cuts backstage to WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions IYO SKY and Dakota Kai beating Alexa Bliss and Asuka down. Bayley takes advantage of the distraction and attacks Belair. Belair ends up tossing Bayley to the floor, then rushing to the back to tend to Bliss and Asuka. Bliss is fuming now. She looks at the camera and calls out SKY for later tonight. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and the announcers hype this week’s WWE NXT and Extreme Rules.

Solo Sikoa vs. Angelo Dawkins

We go back to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Solo Sikoa with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and Sami Zayn. Out next comes The Street Profits – Angelo Dawkins with Montez Ford. Ford is wearing a boot on his foot.

The bell rings and they go at it. Solo takes it to the corner but backs off. Dawkins attacks but Sikoa rocks him. They collide with force now but Sikoa is still standing. Dawkins dropkicks Sikoa, sending him to the floor for a breather. Sikoa is furious. He tries to re-enter the ring but Dawkins keeps stopping him. The Bloodline regroups at ringside and they talk Sikoa up as we go to commercial.

Back from the break and Sikoa has Dawkins down, working him over as fans try to rally. Dawkins fights back but Sikoa catches him with a big Samoan Drop. Sikoa stands tall and plays to the crowd as the others cheer him on. Sikoa keeps Dawkins down and shuts off his comeback attempt.

Solo whips Dawkins hard into the turnbuckles and he goes down. Dawkins keeps fighting but Solo nails a belly-to-belly suplex. Solo stalks Dawkins from the corner now. He charges and hits the Umaga/Rikishi splash in the corner. Ford rallies Dawkins as Sikoa stands tall and poses. Sikoa charges again but Dawkins drops him out of nowhere with an enziguri. Ford and the crowd cheer Dawkins on while both men are down.

Dawkins attacks but Solo rocks him. Dawkins with a flying back elbow to take Solo down. Dawkins with a splash in the corner, then a kick to the head. Dawkins with the double underhook slam for a close 2 count. Sami is on the apron now, distracting the referee, while The Usos yell at him to get down. Solo superkicks a distracted Dawkins. Solo covers for the 10 count but the referee is still distracted by Sami and Jey Uso arguing. Sikoa yells at Sami and Jey now. Dawkins rolls a distracted Solo up for 2. Dawkins knocks Solo out of the ring now. Sami checks on Solo and hypes him up. Jey wants to be the one to check on Solo. He and Sami argue some more.

Dawkins runs the ring and leaps out taking The Bloodline down. Sami yells at Dawkins but Dawkins drops him. Solo takes advantage and drops Dawkins, then finishes him off with the Spinning Solo for the pin to win.

Winner: Solo Sikoa

– After the match, the music hits as The Bloodline stands tall in the ring.

– Austin Theory is backstage hyping Otis up for how he handled Johnny Gargano, saying they are not done with him. Chad Gable is still hurting from Braun Strowman but Theory says he did goo too. Theory says he will face Gargano next week and he will put him down, A-Town Down.

– Still to come, Alexa Bliss vs. IYO SKY. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and WWE Hall of Famer Edge is backstage. He says the version of Edge we’ve seen since he returned is pretty much Adam. He talks about how he’s been transparent. He was told years ago he had no choice to wrestle but that was until he made it a choice, he could not quit. Edge says by that time he was 46 and it was more difficult, and it became progressively difficult. He’s not looking for sympathy, this is his dream gig and he loves it. Edge says what’s become harder is how it’s not just taking a toll on him, it’s taking a toll on his family now. He comments on how his daughters hear his bones cracking in the morning. But even worse is the look of doubt or fear on the face of his wife, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Edge goes on about how he may be too selfish or stubborn but that’s what is needed to succeed at the level he’s succeeded at, and he can’t apologize for that. This brings him to The Judgment Day. He gives them credit for making it more difficult, no matter how many times he beats them they always come back and pick him apart, knock him down harder and harder, making it harder to put the pieces back together to come back but he does. Edge understands Rey Mysterio is distancing himself from this because of Dominik Mysterio. Edge says it’s his own fault Judgment Day even exists, but he knows what he has to do when his back is against the wall – ask Mick Foley, The Undertaker, John Cena and Randy Orton… he comes out swinging punches or headbutts, whatever he has to do, he has to be a one man gang. Edge says in the “I Quit” match Finn Balor will be facing someone he’s never faced before. Edge says Balor can’t hurt him enough, all four of them can’t hurt him enough to make him say he quits. Edge says they cannot physically hurt him enough to make him quit. He hopes they are all ready for a war because he sure is.

– The announcers hype next week’s RAW featuring the DX 25th Anniversary celebration, plus Extreme Rules fallout, Seth Rollins vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano.

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Alexa Bliss

We go back to the ring for tonight’s main event and out first comes Alexa Bliss with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Damage CTRL’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY with her partner Dakota Kai and Bayley. The bell rings and SKY nails a big dropkick to start. Bliss gets fired up and fights back with offense, nailing a Thesz Press with punches, then again and again. SKY comes back with a Dragon Screw leg whip.

SKY with a knee to the back of the knee. Bliss fights back and nails double knees to the back. Bliss keeps control for another 2 count, and another. They end up on the floor after SKY pulls Bliss out. SKY with a dropkick as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Bliss is fighting back. She hits the clothesline and STO, then a knee to the head for a 2 count. SKY with a backbreaker, then double knees in the corner. SKY goes for a a moonsault but Bliss moves. Bliss with a DDT, then Twisted Bliss from the top. Bliss goes for the pin but Bayley slides in to distract the referee.

Belair runs over and grabs Bayley for an attack but Kai makes the save, and they beat Belair down at ringside. Belair gets sent into the steel ring steps. Bliss leaps off the apron to take Bayley and Kai down.

Bliss returns to the ring and goes to the top but SKY rocks her. SKY climbs up for the super Air Raid Crash to the mat. SKY then follows up with the moonsault for the pin to win.

Winner: IYO SKY

– After the match, SKY stands tall as the music hits. Damage CTRL attacks after the match. Bayley stomps on Bliss in the corner but Belair makes the save. The champs drop Belair with a ladder shot from behind. Asuka comes limping down the ramp with a kendo stick but she’s moving slow. SKY kicks a ladder into Asuka, sending her back down on the floor. They have Asuka down on the mat now, hitting her injured knee with the ladder. They smash Bliss in between the ladder legs now. The assault continues with the heels keeping the babyfaces down as the crowd boos. Kai with a running big boot to Belair in the corner. Bayley with a Rose Plant to Belair, then a Rose Plant to Bliss. Damage CTRL puts Belair under the ladder, then they climb up each side. Bayley poses with Belair’s title belt up on the ladder, while SKY and Kai raise their titles in the air. The announcers hype the Extreme Rules card one more time. Damage CTRL celebrates as the Extreme Rules go-home RAW goes off the air.