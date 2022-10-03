Carmella addresses fake adult photo leak
A photo of what appeared to be Carmella and Corey Graves engaging in an adult activity circulated around the internet but it turned out to be a hoax. Carmella addressed the fake adult photo leak and Natalya responded to her…
Carmella: “Y’all really wanna see me fail, huh?? Photoshop is on another level these days… 🙄 She cute, but she ain’t me.”
Natalya: “Often imitated but never duplicated!❤️”
ITS PHOTOSHOP!!! Do some research and you’ll find the ORIGINAL. Stop tweeting about things that you know nothing about. You’re out here trying to ruin peoples lives and careers. It’s disgusting.
