Bischoff implies Khan’s ROH acquisition was a bad business decision

Not one to be reticent with his criticisms of AEW and ROH President Tony Khan, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently offered more criticism.

On the latest episode of his “Strictly Business” podcast, Bischoff criticized Khan’s decision to acquire Ring of Honor, implying that it was a bad business decision. According to Bischoff, the ROH brand and its assets had no real value.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Ring of Honor having an insignificant audience:

“How many YouTube viewers did Ring of Honor get before they were purchased? You’re talking about tens of thousands, maybe? It was an insignificant, off-the-radar, unknown brand, with the exception of the most active of the internet wrestling community who sought it out.”

On how the brand and video library had no value:

“The library was worth almost nothing. A lot of that library is so poorly produced it doesn’t lend itself to a premium streaming platform. You know, there’s some legacy to it because some talent came out of there, which is notable and interesting as backstory. But there’s no real value in any of the assets.”

Back in October 2021, ROH announced that it would be “re-imagining” the direction of the company after the losses it suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After going on a hiatus and allowing certain contracts to expire, ROH did not resume running their weekly broadcast.

On March 2, 2022, Khan purchased ROH from the Sinclair Broadcast Group, who owned the company since 2011. The deal included ROH’s video library, brand assets, intellectual property, and the production equipment. Khan also brought in some ROH talent, maintaining their contracts until they expired and offered them new ones under the All Elite Wrestling banner.

Under the Khan regime, ROH has seen two events this year: Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July. The latter event saw Claudio Castagonli win the ROH World Championship by defeating Jonathan Gresham.

Since then, Khan has featured prominent ROH talent on AEW Dynamite and Rampage, but has yet to announce plans for a weekly television series.

Source: Strictly Business podcast