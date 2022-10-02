Update on ticket sales for WWE Survivor Series

WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 26 from the TD Garden, Boston, MA

WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 12,805 tickets, with 150 left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,955.

This event will feature the return of WarGames. WWE’s next big event will be Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8, 2022, from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA.