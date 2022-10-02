Ricky Steamboat’s in-ring return officially announced, Darby Allin’s waterfall (video)

– AEW’s Darby Allin jumped off a 92 foot waterfall yesterday, and survived.

Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall. pic.twitter.com/2MRWhLkiKY — DARBY ALLIN (@DarbyAllin) October 2, 2022

– Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat return match to the ring has finally been announced. Here is what the card is looking like.

Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. Arn Anderson’s team of Black Machismo, Brock Anderson & a special Mystery Partner!

Rock’N’Roll Express vs. The Briscoes

Big Time Wrestling “Return of the Dragon” on Sunday, November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC!