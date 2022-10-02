Ricky Steamboat’s in-ring return officially announced, Darby Allin’s waterfall (video)

Oct 2, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– AEW’s Darby Allin jumped off a 92 foot waterfall yesterday, and survived.

Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat return match to the ring has finally been announced. Here is what the card is looking like.

Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. Arn Anderson’s team of Black Machismo, Brock Anderson & a special Mystery Partner!

Rock’N’Roll Express vs. The Briscoes

Big Time Wrestling “Return of the Dragon” on Sunday, November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, NC!

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Xena

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal