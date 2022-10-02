Notes on Drew McIntyre and Melina

– During a recent interview with My SA, Drew McIntyre predicted who he believes will walk out of Saudi Arabia as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. He said “Logan Paul has done a great job, but I don’t know about fighting for the titles. I think the titles should be reserved for people who worked up the card and put the time in. It will be a spectacle and Roman will smash him and people will talk about it. That is what it is all about, I guess.”

– Melina recently joined MCW Backstage Pass to discuss a number of different wrestling topics, including her thoughts on the heavily criticized Divas Era in WWE, and how she wouldn’t change anything from that time because it gave her perspective. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the Divas era in WWE:

“It’s a weird thing because diva gets tied up with the model search, and that’s not it. That’s the hard part where the term ‘diva’ is thought of as model days, and it wasn’t even that. Well, kind of. But regardless, each woman who held that title did their best, gave it their all. Maybe blame the divas search, but you can’t blame them for getting an opportunity. It’s like like Tough Enough. You can’t blame the people who did Tough Enough, and that’s what the Divas Search was.”

Says she wouldn’t change what era she worked in:

“I feel like I got a great perspective. I’m never gonna change and look down on my time. Everyone’s like, ‘Okay, do you wish that you were in this era because of all the opportunity?’ No, I love what I went through for the fact that, the perspective that I have.”

How grateful she is when she’s won a title:

“Whenever I win a match or I win a title, I remember every time I thought I was never gonna make it or this was hopeless. I think about the times before I ever held a title or had a match at all, and what I wanted. It makes those moments, that win, that title hold, it means everything. I’m grateful.”