MJF: “I concern myself where the moneys at”

AEW superstar MJF recently joined KFC Radio for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, which included the Salt of the Earth discussing his desire to make the most money in the sport, and is even willing to work for a brand new company if they are willing to pay him the most. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t care where he wrestles as long as he’s making the most money:

“Sure. I concern myself where the moneys at. I’ll go to a new company with a new founder that no one’s ever heard of if they’re willing to pay me the most amount of money.”

On potentially starting his own company so he could be the face:

“I think that’s an incredible idea. And it’s something that I have brought up. I do genuinely think that I’m a prodigy. And I say that humbly. And there’s probably no one in the wrestling world that knows more or has a better wrestling IQ than me. So of course, I’ve thought about it if there was financial backing and somebody said to me, ‘Hey, MJF, you’ll be the face of my company. And you can make the decisions. You make the calls. You decide who gets to go in the ring, who doesn’t get to go on the ring.’ [But] the most important thing to me is money. And if I can make an absurd amount of money without having to be stressed out of my effing mind? The only person you should worry about is yourself. If anybody tells you otherwise, they’re out of their mind.”