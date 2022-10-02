Lio Rush announced for GCW Fight Club

Oct 2, 2022 - by James Walsh

Lio Rush will be in action at GCW Fight Club this coming weekend. GCW announced that Rush, who revealed that he was cleared last week, will be part of the October 7th and 8th show.

There’s no word on a potential opponent for the Rush at the show.

