Chelsea Green talks about her husband on GAW TV

– During a recent appearance on the GAW TV podcast, Impact Wrestling star Chelsea Green discussed Matt Cardona making a drunk purchase of some Mickey Mouse artwork at a Disney Food & Wine Festival. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Chelsea on Cardona making a drunk artwork purchase: “This one, Matt came home from Disney, like EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival drunk, he had ordered this. I said to him, ‘Just so you know, moving forward art is a choice that [we] both have to make. You have to, for your house, both feel a connection to it.’”

On getting a custom piece from the artist: “I actually found the artist who made this, and asked him if he could do a custom piece for me, and if you look closely, Mickey’s tail is a star for America, and Minnie’s tail is a maple leaf.”

Green on Cardona being a crazy Disney fan: “Matt is the crazy one, he’s a crazy like five out of five Disney fan, he knows everything. Not about Disney movies, but like about the parks, it’s insanity.”