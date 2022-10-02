Brandi Rhodes has not signed with WWE

A new report has an update on Brandi Rhodes’ status. Fightful Select reports that despite Rhodes having done some matches at the WWE Performance Center, no deal has yet been reached between her and the company. The report notes that Rhodes has been hopeful she could work a partnership between WWE and KultureCity, which she sits on the board for.

There has been no word of any contact between Rhodes and AEW, though a source did note that Warner Bros. Discovery made contact with her in September. The site’s sources said that Rhodes and Warner Bros. Discovery have a cordial relationship but are not in regular contact. There’s no word on what the conversation from last month was about. WBS have reportedly been “very happy” with AEW, particularly in recent months.

Rhodes’ husband Cody is of course signed with WWE and is out as he rehabs the torn pectoral muscle he hjad surgergy on after Hell in a Cell.