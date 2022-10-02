AEW loses TV deal in most of South America

TV broadcaster Space has removed AEW programming from its schedule from several countries in South America, including Mexico, with Brazil seemingly the only country surviving the cut.

“To our fans in Mexico, South America, Central America, and the Carribean… we want to thank you for watching AEW on Space. However, we have an update to share. As of September 30, AEW content will no longer be available on Space, with the exception of Brazil,” AEW said in a statement.

“Starting October 1, you can continue watching AEW programming on AEW Plus. AEW Plus will exclusively stream all of AEW’s weekly shows including AEW Dynamite, AEW Rampage, AEW Dark, AEW Dark: Elevation, and Battle of the Belts.”

The AEW Plus streaming service is run by FITE TV and gives fans the ability to watch all of AEW programming if their country has no TV deal with them.