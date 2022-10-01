Tattoo artist wins lawsuit against WWE and 2K Sports

A four-year lawsuit brought forward by Catherine Alexander against WWE, 2K Sports, 2K Games, Take-Two Interactive Software, Visual Concepts Entertainment, Yuke’s Co., Ltd. and Yuke’s LA Inc., over the unlicensed use of Randy Orton’s tattoo in the WWE 2K video game was settled by a jury trial in favor of the plaintiff.

PWInsider.com reported that Orton’s tattoo artist won the case after the jury voted in her favor after she argued that Orton’s tattoo which she designed, was her trademark and WWE and 2K had no rights to use the tattoo in any of their video games along the years.

WWE originally tried to settle for $450 years ago, a sum which was shot down by Alexander. And while she won the case, the amount of money the jury entitled her wasn’t a big sum either: just $3,750!

Randy Orton testified in person this week in the case. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court, Southern District of Illinois.