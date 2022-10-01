Saraya slams “IWC tribalism” after social media backlash

AEW’s newest arrival, Saraya, got some flack from fans on social media for saying that she finally has a boss that listens during her in-ring promo on Wednesday night.

That, plus the fact that Saraya was a bit “rusty” on the mic, drew the trolls which gave her a hard time.

“I say how my current boss listens to me and all of sudden it’s “So hAtE yOu WwE”. No I don’t. I loved my time there,” Saraya wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I appreciate the time and the opportunities I was given. Especially in my NXT days with Triple H. I’m happy now in AEW though. Tribalism in IWC is so bizarre to me.”

She then posted, “Touch grass and get off the internet. Then you won’t have to stalk my account for whenever I post so you can further be miserable.”

The former WWE Divas and NXT Women’s champion got a huge pop from the crowd at Dynamite: Grand Slam when she made her debut.