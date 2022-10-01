Andrade puts his AEW career on the line next week on AEW Rampage

AEW has announced on this evening’s Rampage that Andrade El Idolo will be taking on Preston “10” Vance in a singles-matchup on next week’s show, with a major stipulation added for both men.

If 10 loses he must remove his mask forever, but if 10 wins Andrade must leave AEW. Tony Khan hyped his match on Twitter by writing, “Next Friday, October 7, 2022 The 2 Year Anniversary of Mr. @ThisBrodieLee’s Last Match: @Pres10Vance vs @AndradeElIdolo If Andrade wins, 10 gives up the mask given to him by Mr. Brodie Lee. If 10 wins, Andrade el Idolo will leave @AEW forever.

This is the first matchup announced for Rampage in Washington.