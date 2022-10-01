AEW gets 15 minutes extra for 3-year Dynamite anniversary episode
The three-year anniversary episode of Dynamite next week will run 15 minutes longer on TBS.
AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement on social media saying, “To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total!”
This particular episode on Wednesday airs live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., the same place which will host a special live taping of Rampage and Battle of the Belts double header on Friday.
Plenty of tickets remain available for both dates through AEWTix.com.
Tony Khan noted that this coming Wednesday's Dynamite will be two hours and 15 minutes long.
