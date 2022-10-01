AEW gets 15 minutes extra for 3-year Dynamite anniversary episode

The three-year anniversary episode of Dynamite next week will run 15 minutes longer on TBS.

AEW President Tony Khan made the announcement on social media saying, “To celebrate 3 years of @AEWonTV, the #AEWDynamite anniversary show this Wednesday has 15 minutes extra runtime, 2:15 total!”

This particular episode on Wednesday airs live from the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C., the same place which will host a special live taping of Rampage and Battle of the Belts double header on Friday.

Plenty of tickets remain available for both dates through AEWTix.com.