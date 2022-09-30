WWE Performance Center note from Hurricane Ian

The WWE Performance Center was closed this week due to Hurricane Ian, but word now is that issues at the facility are not that bad.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that storm-related problems at the Performance Center are not that bad because the location is high and little water was able to get into the gym area. It would have flooded if this was a lower location in Orlando.

There is still a lot to clean up from the hurricane, but the building was pretty much not damaged at all.