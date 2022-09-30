Updated Bound For Glory lineup

Brian Myers will defend the Impact Digital Media Championship on the Bound For Glory pre-show next week. Myers retained over Crazzy Steve on tonight’s Impact and then announced the Open Challenge.

Impact has also announced new participants for the 20-person Call Your Shot gauntlet. The current lineup is as follows- Moose, Steve Maclin, Bobby Fish, Bhupinder Gujjar, PCO, Rich Swann, Heath, Gisele Shaw.

Below is the updated card for the 10/7 Bound For Glory PPV from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, NY-

-Mickie James vs. Mia Yim (Mickie will retire from the ring if she loses)

-Impact Digital Media Championship Open Challenge: Brian Myers (C) vs. TBA [Pre-Show]

-20 Person Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Moose, Steve Maclin, Bobby Fish, Bhupinder Gujjar, PCO, Rich Swann, Heath, Gisele Shaw, others to be announced

-Impact X Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (C) vs. Frankie Kazarian

-Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo (C) vs. Jessicka & Taya Valkyrie

-Impact Tag Team Championship Match: The OGK (C) vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

-Impact Knockouts Championship Match: Jordynne Grace (C) vs. Masha Slamovich

-Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (C) vs. Eddie Edwards

Raven will also be inducted into the Hall of Fame that night.