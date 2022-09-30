Update on next week’s Smackdown season premiere

Logan Paul and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be in the same ring for the first time next Friday on the SmackDown on FOX season premiere, which will also be the WWE Extreme Rules go-home show. WWE has announced that Reigns and Paul will face-off next week to promote their upcoming title match at WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

WWE has also announced Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet for next week’s SmackDown season premiere. Sikoa vs. Ricochet was booked after tonight’s SmackDown opened with Sikoa and Sami Zayn defeating Ricochet and Madcap Moss in tag team action. The finish saw Sikoa meet Ricochet’s dive with a steel chair, then toss him into the timekeepers area. This allowed Sikoa to later finish Moss off with the Spinning Solo Rock Bottom.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere from the DCU Center in Worcester, MA:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER defends against Sheamus

* Solo Sikoa vs. Ricochet

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Logan Paul meet in the ring to promote their Crown Jewel match