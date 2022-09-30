News on Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey

– Just announced…

✍️💪BIG ANNOUNCEMENT! Fiterman Sports is excited to announce THE FIRST EVER Private Signing with #WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar! Items Are Due by October 28th! Auto $199

Belt Auto $249

Rookie Cards/Tickets $499

*We Are Accepting Oversized Items* 🎟 https://t.co/fT6deInRz1 pic.twitter.com/tZCrBkEWPC — Fiterman Sports (@FitermanSports) September 29, 2022

– During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey discussed her expectations in dealing with the Philadelphia crowd at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Rousey stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s like a heel crowd. They’ve been a bunch of haters on me before … They can be really hostile there … I don’t get excited, I get focused on like, ‘Alright. Don’t let them mess with you,’ kind of thing. Sometimes they’re like, really stoked to have me, and sometimes they’re like, ‘Ronda is the anti-Christ and we hate her.’”

Rousey will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is scheduled for October 8, 2022. It will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

