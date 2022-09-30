News on Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey

Sep 30, 2022 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

– Just announced…

– During a recent livestream on her YouTube channel, WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey discussed her expectations in dealing with the Philadelphia crowd at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. Rousey stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“It’s like a heel crowd. They’ve been a bunch of haters on me before … They can be really hostile there … I don’t get excited, I get focused on like, ‘Alright. Don’t let them mess with you,’ kind of thing. Sometimes they’re like, really stoked to have me, and sometimes they’re like, ‘Ronda is the anti-Christ and we hate her.’”

Rousey will challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the event. WWE Extreme Rules 2022 is scheduled for October 8, 2022. It will be held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The card will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Cassandra Golden

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal