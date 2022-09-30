News for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

The Road to Extreme Rules will continue tonight as WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

WWE is hyping tonight’s SmackDown with “The Bloodline vs. The World” as the tagline in a promo seen below. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised, but Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn are scheduled to face Madcap Moss and Ricochet in tag team action.

Besides the Superstars announced for matches on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website is advertising WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther, SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, and Drew McIntyre, who is returning from a bad case of food poisoning, plus Matt Riddle and Austin Theory from RAW. The arena is also advertising Sheamus and Natalya, plus Riddle vs. Theory and Imperium vs. The Brawling Brutes in potential dark main events.

It’s believed that several RAW Superstars will work tonight’s show due to others dealing with travel issues due to Hurricane Ian.

Tonight’s show will be the final build for next Friday’s SmackDown on FOX season premiere, featuring the Sheamus vs. Gunther rematch. Next week’s season premiere will also serve as the Extreme Rules go-home show.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Bayley vs. Shotzi

* Hit Row vs. Los Lotharios

* Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet and Madcap Moss