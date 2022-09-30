Brandi Rhodes starts a parenting podcast
– Former AEW talent and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has announced her new podcast project, 2 Lies and 1 Truth. The first episode debuted on Thursday. You can see her announcement below.
Brandi Rhodes wrote on the podcast, “My podcast is here!! 2 Lies and 1 Truth drops THURSDAY!!! Episode 1 has a guest you’re gonna love! Who do you think it is?! (It’s a parenting podcast, not a mommy podcast SO, could be a mom or a dad- and it’s NOT Libby’s dad).”
My podcast is here!! 2 Lies and 1 Truth drops THURSDAY!!! Episode 1 has a guest you're gonna love! ❤️ who do you think it is?! (It's a parenting podcast, not a mommy podcast SO, could be a mom or a dad- and it's NOT Libby's dad) 👀 pic.twitter.com/wKDKkajiHm
And here we go! Episode 1 of "2 Lies and 1 Truth" is LIVE!!! @ReneePaquette and I are talking childbirth in a mom and dad friendly fashion! Join us to find out why @JonMoxley was strolling around the hospital shirtless 😂 #2Lies1Truth https://t.co/rwlL7SfWho pic.twitter.com/ewZLTb4DpJ
