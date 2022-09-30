AEW reportedly offers contract to Bandido

This week’s AEW Dynamite main event from Philadelphia saw ROH World Champion Chris Jericho make his first title defense, retaining over Bandido. This was the AEW debut for Bandido.

In an update, while there is no confirmation that Bandido has signed with AEW, it has been confirmed that he was offered a full-time contract with the company, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Bandido was reportedly offered the deal immediately after his loss to Jericho on Wednesday night.

Below is post-Dynamite footage of AEW President Tony Khan and Bandido hugging it out on the stage. Before the Rampage tapings began, Khan came out to the stage with Bandido, and put over how great he is.