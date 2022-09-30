9/30/22 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Match #1 – AEW World Tag Team Championship -Three-Way Match: The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) (c) (w/Billy Gunn) vs. Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) vs. The Butcher and The Blade

Bowens starts the match with Kassidy as Matt Hardy is shown watching the match backstage. Kassidy applies a wrist-lock, but Bowens counters with a hammer-lock and takes Kassidy down for a two count. Kassidy gets a back-slide for a two count, and then they exchange quick roll-ups afterward. Kassidy slams Bowens down, but Bowens comes back with a few chops. Caster tags in and takes Kassidy down, and then works over his leg. Caster delivers a right hand, followed by a dropkick, and then scissors with Gunn. Caster applies a side-headlock and goes for a sunset flip, but Kassidy hangs on. Bowens comes in with a neck-breaker/Backstabber combo with Caster, and then knocks Quen down as well. The Acclaimed double-team Kassidy, but Blade and Butcher come in and beat them down. Blade tags himself in, and then he and Butcher knock Private Party to the floor. Bowens comes in with shots, but Blade and Butcher drop him with a double headbutt. Blade stomps Bowens down in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blade continues to work over Bowens in the ring. Bowens comes back with forearm shots, but Blade drops him with a power slam. Blade goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Butcher tags in and drops a leg on Bowens as Blade slams him down. Butcher goes for the cover, but Bowens kicks out. Blade tags back in, but Bowens fights back with forearm shots. Bowens delivers right hands and chops, and then delivers a thrust kick. Butcher knocks Caster down as Bowens goes for the tag. Bowens comes back with an elbow to Butcher, but Butcher drops him with a back-body drop. Quen tags himself in and takes Blade down with a cross-body. Quen moonsaults onto Butcher and dropkicks Blade. Kassidy tags in, and Private Party double-team him with Poetry in Motion. Quen takes Butcher to the floor and dives onto him, and then Private Party double-team Blade with a senton/neck-breaker combo. Kassidy goes for the cover, but Caster breaks it up. Quen gets sent to the floor, and then Butcher drops Caster with a lariat. Butcher delivers a gut-buster to Kassidy and Blade slams him down. Blade goes for the cover, but Bowens breaks it up.

Kassidy shoves Blade into Butcher and sends them to the floor. Kassidy springboards onto them as Bowens makes a tag. Caster goes up top and dives onto everyone on the floor. Caster tosses Blade back into the ring, and Bowens drops him with The Arrival. Caster hits the Mic Drop on Blade and Bowens gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Acclaimed

Lexy Nair tries to interview The Firm. She asks The Gunns about what they said about FTR last week, and they and Stokely Hathaway talk about FTR again. They say FTR are in London defending their titles, so they are going to do what every other team in AEW does, and that is leapfrog FTR and get a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

Lexy Nair interviews Jade Cargill. Cargill says she still hasn’t any any type of competition, and then Vickie Guerrero, Nyla Rose, and Marina Shafir interrupt. Rose asks Cargill if she is scared of a little one-on-one, and then Cargill says Rose can get it, but on her time.

Match #2 – Singles Match: Fuego Del Sol vs. Lee Moriarty (w/Stokely Hathaway and W. Morrissey)

Moriarty takes Fuego down quickly and gets a few quick two counts. Moriarty chops Fuego against the ropes, but Fuego comes back with a kick to the midsection. Fuego runs the ropes, but Moriarty drops him with a dropkick. Moriarty stomps Fuego against the ropes, and then dropkicks him in the corner. Moriarty suplexed Fuego across the ring, and then drops him with a flatliner. Moriarty locks in a cross-face, and Fuego taps out.

Winner: Lee Moriarty

-After the match, Morrissey gets into the ring and drops Fuego with a chokeslam.

Lexy Nair is with Adam Page, 10, and Evil Uno. Page says he has been looking forward to his match against Jon Moxley for a long time, and Uno says they will all have his back. Jose the Assistant and Andrade El Idolo walk in and talk to 10 again. Idolo says they are coming up on the anniversary of Brodie Lee’s last match, and challenges 10 to a match. Idolo says if he wins, 10 takes off his mask. 10 agrees, but says if he wins, Idolo leaves AEW for good. Page and Dark Order leave, and then Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page walk in and talk about contract tampering going on with Matt Hardy.

Match #3 – Singles Match: Jamie Hayter (w/Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel) vs. Willow Nightingale

Nightingale dodges a clothesline and drops Hayter to the mat. Nightingale delivers rights and lefts, but Hayter comes back with a few shots of her own. Hayter goes for shoulder tackles, but Nightingale isn’t fazed and drops Hayter with one of her own. Nightingale delivers a scoop slam and connects with a senton. Nightingale delivers a low cross-body and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Nightingale delivers a fisherman’s suplex and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out again. Hayter comes back with a kick to Nightingale’s head, and then sends her into the corner. Hayter delivers running knees as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Hayter delivers a neck-breaker over her knee and goes for the cover, but Nightingale kicks out. Hayter delivers a few right hands, but Nightingale shoves her away and delivers the Pounce. Hayter falls to the floor, but Nightingale gets her back in. Nightingale scares Baker and Rebel away, but Hayter takes advantage with a few kicks. Nightingale comes back with a Death Valley Driver and goes for the cover, but Hayter kicks out. Nightingale goes up top, but Baker grabs her ankle. Hayter grabs Nightingale and delivers a German suplex and the short-arm lariat for the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

A vignette airs for the new pairing of Samoa Joe and Wardlow, collectively known as War-Joe.

Ryan Nemeth is in the ring. He insults Philadelphia a bit, but then Hook interrupts. Hook drops Nemeth with a clothesline, and then slams him into the corner. Hook slams Nemeth down, and then delivers cross-face shots. Hook locks in Redrum and Nemeth passes out. Ari Daivari, Jeeves Kay, and Sonny Kidd come to the stage and set an envelope with Hook’s name on it down. They leave, and then he grabs the envelope and leaves as well.

A vignette airs for Swerve Strickland.

A video preview airs for the upcoming AEW World Championship Match between Jon Moxley and Adam Page. Moxley will defend the title on a special Tuesday Night Dynamite on October 18th.

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dynamite Anniversay Show:

-Trios Tag Team Match: Athena, Toni Storm, and Willow Nightingale vs. Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford, and Serena Deeb

-Bryan Danielson and Daniel Garcia vs. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara

-Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal

-MJF vs. Wheeler Yuta

-Luchasaurus in action

-The Acclaimed celebrate National Scissoring Day

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-Career vs. Mask Match: 10 (mask) vs. Andrade El Idolo (career)

Announced for next Friday’s Battle of the Belts IV:

-AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC (c) vs. Trent Beretta

Match #4 – Singles Match: John Silver (w/Alex Reynolds) vs. Rush (w/Andrade El Idolo and Jose the Assistant)

Rush dodges a few quick strikes from Silver, but Silver comes off the ropes with a back elbow that sends Rush to the floor. Silver mocks Rush and poses in the ring, but Rush comes back in with a big right hand. Rush chops Silver in the corner a few times, and then follows with splashes in the corner and a dropkick to the back. Rush slams Silver into the barricade a few times, but Silver comes back with a few forearm shots. Rush drops Silver with a big shot and rolls him back into the ring. Rush delivers an elbow strike and then kicks Silver in the face in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Silver delivers a corner clothesline, but Rush comes back with a splash. Silver comes back with his own splash, but Silver comes back with a German suplex. Silver delivers a power bomb and goes for the cover, but Rush kicks out. Rush comes back with a few shots, but Silver kicks him in the head. Rush comes back with a few overhand chops and a thrust kick. Rush drops Silver with a Northern Lights suplex and goes for the cover, but Silver kicks out. Rush kicks Silver in the head a few times, and then they exchange forearm shots. Silver delivers a brain buster, but Rush kicks out. Jose gets on the apron, but Reynolds goes after him. Idolo gets on the apron and distracts Silver, and then Rush sends Silver into the corner with a forearm shot. Rush hits the Bull Horns in the corner and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Rush

-After the match, Idolo, Rush, and Jose stomp on Silver and Reynolds, but Evil Uno and 10 rush the ring to make the save. The Butcher and The Blade rush out to beat down Dark Order, but then Adam Page rushes the ring. He dodges Idolo on the stage and drops Blade with a shot. Page and Rush exchange shots in the ring and Page goes for a Buckshot Lariat, but Rush leaves the ring. Page drops Jose with the Buckshot and has words with Rush. Excalibur announces that Page and Rush has been added to this Wednesday’s Dynamite Anniversary Show as the show comes to a close.