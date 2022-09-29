Shawn Michaels on his current job with WWE

WWE Legend Shawn Michaels recently spoke with MySanAntonio.com and commented on his current role as WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. Michaels said he’s having a lot of fun with the job:

“I am not someone who talks a lot of the wrestling media, but I have been a vice president for the last year or year and half. It was jut recently I was promoted to senior vice president. They just never publicly said the other one, so a lot of people think a lot happened in a week or a week and a half. But I came as a coach then last year became VP of talent creative and then, just recently now, go the senior position. I will be not just be leading NXT but NXT Europe as it continues to expand. But, it has been busy. Very busy. But also great deal of fun. The role continues to get more stacked, but it is something I am enjoying a great deal.”

Michaels began working with the WWE Performance Center as a coach in late 2016.