Mia Yim’s Impact contract to expire next month

Fightful Select reports that Mia Yim’s contract is set to expire on Sunday 10/9. She will become a free agent at that point.

There’s no word yet on if Yim and Impact are having contract negotiations, but the deal is currently scheduled to expire. The contract will carry her through the October 7 Bound For Glory pay-per-view, where she is scheduled to face Mickie James with James’ career on the line.

The contracts of Maria Kanellis and Impact World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett are set to expire soon as well. Taven and Bennett are scheduled to defend against The Motor City Machine Guns at Bound For Glory.