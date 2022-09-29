Last chance to get Peacock and WWE Network’s $1.99 a month offer

Peacock’s $1.99 a month or $19.99 for one year offer will be expiring tomorrow, September 30.

This offer is for new subscribers only and gives you access to the full WWE Network catalog on Peacock as well as the full Peacock library including the latest movies.

All you have to do to subscribe is go to peacocktv com and use the promo code SEPTEMBER for the monthly plan or ONEYEAR for the full year.

The full year plan works out a few bucks cheaper than subscribing monthly and if you’re already a subscriber, registering with a different e-mail address will do the trick. This offer is also the one with ads called Peacock Premium. The Premium Plus no-ads service is not part of the offer.

After registration, you will be able to enjoy the streaming service on any device you want, including TV-connected devices such as Apple TV, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, and more.