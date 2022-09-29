AEW Dynamite rating/viewership for this week

Wednesday’s live edition of AEW Dynamite drew 990,000 viewers on TBS, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.71% from last week’s episode, which drew 1.039 million viewers for the Grand Slam show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.34 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is down 2.85% from last week’s 0.35 rating. This week’s 0.34 key demographic rating represents 444,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is down 3.05% from last week’s 458,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.35 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Dynamite ranked #9 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.34 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #1 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #65 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #25 ranking, and the lowest Dynamite viewership ranking.

Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership dropped under 1 million for the first time since the House of The Dragon episode on August 17. Dynamite drew the fourteenth-highest total audience of the year so far, and the tenth-highest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with two other episodes. There was no real sports competition last night, but coverage of Hurricane Ian dominated cable. The Weather Channel coverage drew 12 of the top 20 programs on the Cable Top 150, and then some, with the 8pm block drawing 2.026 million viewers and the 9pm block drawing 1.879 million viewers. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was down 4.71% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 2.85% from last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 14.06% from the same week in 2021. The key demo rating was down 24.44% from the previous year.

The Weather Channel’s 5pm block of Storm Center with Hurricane Ian coverage topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 key demographic rating. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.530 million viewers, also drawing a 0.37 key demo rating for the #8 spot on the Cable Top 150.

Chicago Fire on NBC topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.763 million viewers. Chicago Fire also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demographic with a 0.68 rating.

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite aired live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA, and featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – a live appearance by Saraya, a live appearance by MJF, The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrating Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title win, Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defending against Serena Deeb, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match, plus Jericho defending the ROH World Title against the debuting Bandido, which was the main event.

Below is our 2022 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (TBS premiere episode)

January 12 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 1.032 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 26 Episode: 1.100 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 2 Episode: 954,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 869,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 23 Episode: 1.010 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 966,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 945,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 16 Episode: 993,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 23 Episode: 1.046 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 6 Episode: 989,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 13 Episode: 977,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 20 Episode: 930,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 27 Episode: 921,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 4 Episode: 833,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 11 Episode: 840,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 18 Episode: 922,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Wild Card Wednesday episode)

May 25 Episode: 929,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Third Anniversary episode)

June 1 Episode: 969,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Double Or Nothing episode)

June 8 Episode: 939,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 15 Episode: 761,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

June 22 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 29 Episode: 1.023 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts, post-Forbidden Door episode)

July 6 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 13 Episode: 942,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 20 Episode: 910,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 27 Episode: 976,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for The Fallen episode)

August 3 Episode: 938,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 10 Episode: 972,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Quake By The Lake episode)

August 17 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (House of The Dragon episode)

August 24 Episode: 1.049 million viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 31 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 7 Episode: 1.035 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 14 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 21 Episode: 1.039 million viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 28 Episode: 990,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 5 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 903,333 viewers per episode