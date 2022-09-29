AAA announces USA date in December

Lucha Libre AAA is invading the US again. After an attempt to run MSG in 2019 went a little south, they are trying their hand a little closer to the border. Tempe, AZ…. The Arizona State University city just outside of Phoenix.

Una gran sorpresa para todos nuestros aficionados de Arizona 🇺🇸@luchalibreaaa se presentará este 3 de diciembre en la Mullett Arena de Tempe. Los boletos ya están a la venta en @Ticketmaster: https://t.co/6DT8ptmAT7 pic.twitter.com/Fbb2109XYg — Marisela Peña (@MPenaAAA) September 28, 2022