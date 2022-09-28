Wrestling announcer Dan Masters passes away

Sep 28, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

Dan Masters, a wrestling announcer who has been around the business for over 25 years, has died unexpectedly while in El Salvador in a car accident.

Masters has worked for countless promotions, including World Wrestling Entertainment from 2002-04 and was a part of Jody Hamilton’s Deep South Wrestling promotion. Most recently, he had been in the Women Of Wrestling promotion.

