Wrestling announcer Dan Masters passes away

Dan Masters, a wrestling announcer who has been around the business for over 25 years, has died unexpectedly while in El Salvador in a car accident.

Masters has worked for countless promotions, including World Wrestling Entertainment from 2002-04 and was a part of Jody Hamilton’s Deep South Wrestling promotion. Most recently, he had been in the Women Of Wrestling promotion.

Saddened to learn of the passing of Dan Masters. Dan reportedly was killed in a car accident shortly after arriving in El Salvador this week. Dan was quite a character and will be missed by many in the business. A great guy who made friends wherever he went. RIP Dan "The Man." pic.twitter.com/L3ZQmAkZ0n — Mike Mooneyham (@ByMikeMooneyham) September 28, 2022