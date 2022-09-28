Spoilers – AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 9/28

AEW taped the following Dark:Elevation matches tonight in Philadelphia. They will air on Monday 10/3 via Youtube-

-Skye Blue defeated Trish Adora

-Lance Archer defeated Cheeseburger

-Abadon defeated Abby James

-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Primal Fear

-Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Gia Scott & LSG

-Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana defeated Tracy Williams

-Lucha Brothers defeated Dante Martin & Tony Deppen

-Danhausen, Rocky Romero, & Best Friends defeated The Factory