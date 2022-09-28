Spoilers – AEW Dark:Elevation tapings from 9/28
AEW taped the following Dark:Elevation matches tonight in Philadelphia. They will air on Monday 10/3 via Youtube-
-Skye Blue defeated Trish Adora
-Lance Archer defeated Cheeseburger
-Abadon defeated Abby James
-ROH Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle & The Boys defeated Primal Fear
-Kip Sabian & Penelope Ford defeated Gia Scott & LSG
-Brian Cage w/ Prince Nana defeated Tracy Williams
-Lucha Brothers defeated Dante Martin & Tony Deppen
-Danhausen, Rocky Romero, & Best Friends defeated The Factory