Shawn Michaels says WWE will continue to sign indy talents

WWE Co-President Nick Khan stated last year to Ariel Helwani how WWE would be focusing on signing more college athletes and less on indy wrestlers. Dave Meltzer later reported that word from the top of WWE was that “no more independent talent as far as scouting” goes and that “AEW can have all the independent talent itself.”

Now Shawn Michaels has confirmed to MySanAntonio.com that WWE will continue to sign indy wrestlers. He was asked if WWE is still planning to sign independent talents. Michaels said-

“We are still reaching out to other people with experience that have wrestled on the independent scene or been out in Japan or in other companies. That is something NXT will continue to do in the future. Nothing is off the table. We simply want to continue to find people that are just as passionate about the WWE product as we are.”