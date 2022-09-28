Sasha Banks changes name on social media, Coolio passes away, Willie Mack note

– Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media.

On September 28, Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio.

– Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman signed for Philly 10/30 at MLW FIGHTLAND

The ring WILL be reinforced come 10/30 in Philly. pic.twitter.com/DDtDGiBjLN — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) September 29, 2022

– Coolio has passed away….

#Coolio, the Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor best known for his 1995 hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59.

He was friends with #Chyna and supporter of her being in the #WWE HOF pic.twitter.com/a4e2D6tZ7r — Pro Wrestling Guru (@PWGuru02) September 29, 2022

