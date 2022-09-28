Sasha Banks changes name on social media, Coolio passes away, Willie Mack note

Sep 28, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

– Mercedes Varnado is no longer Sasha Banks on social media.

On September 28, Varnado changed her Twitter handle from Banks to her real name. Banks is still included in her Twitter bio.

Willie Mack vs. Calvin Tankman signed for Philly 10/30 at MLW FIGHTLAND

– Coolio has passed away….

