Saraya reportedly signs 3 year AEW deal

Saraya has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with AEW.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the former WWE Divas Champion has signed a three-year deal. There’s no word yet on if there are option years on the contract, which is often the case with AEW deals.

It was noted that the amount of money Saraya signed for implies she will be wrestling in some capacity. There’s still no confirmation that she has been medically cleared, but it’s been reported that as of very recently she still was not, and that she wanted to.

Multiple AEW talents reportedly “went to bat” for Saraya and put in good words for her. One AEW source noted that Saraya “didn’t need it since there was interest when she became available.” AEW reportedly made contact with Saraya shortly after she became a free agent in early July when her WWE contract expired.

There is said to be excitement within the locker room over Saraya’s arrival.

Saraya is rumored to be facing Britt Baker soon, but that has not been confirmed. Last week’s debut saw Saraya come out before Baker, Jamie Hayter and Serena Deeb had the chance to inflict punishment on Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm and Athena, following the Fatal 4 Way that saw Storm retain over Baker, Athena and Deeb.

Saraya is set to address the crowd during tonight’s live AEW Dynamite from Philadelphia.