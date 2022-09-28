New matches set for NXT Halloween Havoc

The main event of NXT Halloween Havoc will now be a Triple Threat. JD McDonagh recently defeated Tyler Bate to be the new #1 contender, but Ilja Dragunov returned and faced off with McDonagh and Bron Breakker. They had another face off on tonight’s show and Breakker suggested they do a Triple Threat for the NXT Championship.

In more news for Halloween Havoc, Wes Lee defeated Tony D’Angelo by ref stoppage on tonight’s NXT to qualify for the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Championship. Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah & Lee are the first three confirmed participants. The final two spots will be filled next week with Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner and Nathan Frazer vs. Axiom, which will be the end of their Best of 3 series.

Here is the updated card for Halloween Havoc on 10/22 from the WWE PC in Orlando:

-NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Axiom or Nathan Frazer vs. Andre Chase or Von Wagner vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Wes Lee vs. Oro Mensah

-NXT Championship Triple Threat: Bron Breakker (C) vs. JD McDonagh vs. Ilja Dragunov