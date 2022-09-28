Karl Fredericks spotted at the WWE PC

Sep 28, 2022 - by Marc Middleton

A new report from PWInsider notes that former NJPW star Karl Fredericks was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL this week.

Fredericks recently made headlines when his NJPW contract ended on 8/1. He tweeted in June to express frustration over being left out of the G1 Climax, then confirmed his departure in early August and said there was disappointment in the end of his NJPW chapter, but he is grateful for the 4 years he had.

Fredericks has been wrestling since 2015. He began training as a NJPW Young Lion in 2018, won the Young Lion Cup in 2019 and graduated in 2020.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sierra

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal