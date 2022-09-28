Karl Fredericks spotted at the WWE PC

A new report from PWInsider notes that former NJPW star Karl Fredericks was seen at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL this week.

Fredericks recently made headlines when his NJPW contract ended on 8/1. He tweeted in June to express frustration over being left out of the G1 Climax, then confirmed his departure in early August and said there was disappointment in the end of his NJPW chapter, but he is grateful for the 4 years he had.

Fredericks has been wrestling since 2015. He began training as a NJPW Young Lion in 2018, won the Young Lion Cup in 2019 and graduated in 2020.