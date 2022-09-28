AEW Dynamite preview for tonight
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.
AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:
* Saraya will appear live and address her AEW debut
* MJF will appear live and speak to the crowd
* The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrates Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title win
* New ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against the debuting Bandido
* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Serena Deeb
* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match