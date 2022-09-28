AEW Dynamite preview for tonight

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS will air live from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA.

AEW has announced the following line-up for tonight:

* Saraya will appear live and address her AEW debut

* MJF will appear live and speak to the crowd

* The Jericho Appreciation Society celebrates Chris Jericho’s ROH World Title win

* New ROH World Champion Chris Jericho defends against the debuting Bandido

* Interim AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm defends against Serena Deeb

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. the debuting Juice Robinson of NJPW in a World Title Eliminator match