2023 Royal Rumble tickets on pre-sale now

The pre-sale for the 2023 Royal Rumble started today on Ticketmaster.com using the code DOME23 to unlock tickets.

Judging from the seating chart, only half the Alamodome will be used with no large set and an entrance like they used for previous Royal Rumbles and SummerSlams at stadiums. It will be another long, turning entrance synonymous with these kind of stadium shows.

Tickets start from $50 and go all the way up to $6,000 for platinum ringside seats. Non-platinum ringside seats from row 6 are $1,000 each plus taxes and fees.

A $1,000 ticket carries a service charge of $127.20, a facility charge of $5.50, an order processing fee of $6.23, and $93.45 in tax for an additional cost of $232.38 to your ticket.

The tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30 at 10AM CDT.

The 2023 Royal Rumble takes place on Saturday, January 28 from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.