TNT confirms AEW Battle of the Belts will air live

AEW’s Battle of The Belts IV special will air on the same night it’s taped.

TNT’s schedule confirms that the one-hour Battle of The Belts IV episode will air at 10pm ET next Friday, October 7. Battle of The Belts will begin right after the live AEW Rampage goes off the air.

Rampage and Battle of The Belts IV will take place at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC. Tickets are still available for the double taping.

The inaugural Battle of The Belts event aired live, while the last three were taped. The previous shows have aired on a Saturday night, so this will be the first Battle of The Belts to air on a Friday night. It remains to be seen if Battle of The Belts will air live as it happens, or if it will be taped earlier in the night.