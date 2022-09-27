Rollins and Riddle brawl after Raw

The dark segment after this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada saw Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continue their rivalry.

The RAW main event saw Riddle defeat Damian Priest, and after the match WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to an “i Quit” match at WWE Extreme Rules. After the show, Edge and The Judgment Day eventually made their exits. After RAW went off the air, Rollins was seen charging from the crowd area while Riddle was greeting fans. Rollins jumped on Riddle’s back and they started brawling until WWE Producers Jamie Noble, Shane Helms and Shawn Daivari, among others, started pulling them apart. Rollins was finally escorted to the back while Riddle was pushed towards the ring. Riddle snapped and then exited the ring, and rushed up the ramp and to the back to find Rollins.

Rollins vs. Riddle in the return of the Fight Pit structure will take place at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8.

Below is post-RAW footage of Rollins and Riddle brawling: