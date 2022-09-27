New teaser for White Rabbit at Raw tonight

WWE revealed a new White Rabbit teaser during tonight’s RAW episode, and this time they’ve started using TikTok.

Tonight’s RAW saw Seth Rollins defeat Rey Mysterio, at at one point a QR code flashed on the screen when Dominik Mysterio was coming down the aisle. The QR code linked to WWE.com/930YWG, which features a TikTok-style video. The same video can be found on the social networking platform from a new TikTok user – _comewithme.

The TikTok video is titled “930YWG” and can be seen below. The video features a white rabbit with archived footage of WWE and ECW stars cutting promos over the years. The promos are spliced together to say, “Who killed the world? You did, you did. Feed your head, feed your head.” These are the phrases from the previous White Rabbit teasers.

After the spliced promos, the video flashes the numbers 40701, which just happens to be the zip code for Corbin, Kentucky, where WWE ran a non-televised Supershow live event back in January. It’s believed that the White Rabbit teasers are for the WWE return of Bray Wyatt, and the only recent potential link to WWE running Corbin, KY could be how The Fiend retained the WWE Universal Title over The Miz at the January 12, 2020 live event in the city. That same show was headlined by current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeating King Corbin in a “Loser Eats Dog Food” match. Local officials re-named the city to King Corbin, KY, for just one day, the day of the WWE live event, and before the match with Reigns a proclamation was read for the official re-naming of the city. It was also pointed out how Wyatt’s last match before turning into The Fiend was a dark No DQ match win over Corbin on November 24, 2018 at the WWE Starrcade live event.

The caption of the TikTok post included the following coordinates – 44.244273,7.769737. These coordinates are for a location in Via Artesina, Artesina CN, Italy. The location on a mountain in Northern Italy used to feature a giant, pink stuffed rabbit. An article from Atlas Obscura notes that the pink bunny appeared in 2005, surprising residents of Artesina. The bunny, at 200 feet long and 20 feet high, was created by an art collective from Vienna, Gelitin. The creators expected the bunny to last until 2025 but it was almost completely decomposed by 2016, and now the once-macabre bunny is almost entirely gone as of August 22, 2022. Google Maps says the outline of the bunny is still there, according to a marker for the coordinates listed in the WWE teaser.

Fans on social media pointed to how it looks like Alexa Bliss is seen in the reflection of an astronaut helmet from the TikTok video, as seen below. New speculation also has Happy Baron Corbin possibly being involved due to numbers that match the Corbin, KY zip code being used, and some believe the White Rabbit teaser reveal will take place at WWE Extreme Rules on Saturday, October 8 because of how ECW footage was included in tonight’s video.

There’s also a potential Aleister Black link to the White Rabbit teasers. A fan on Twitter revealed that if you view the source code to tonight’s video that was uploaded to the WWE website, the following lines of code are included:



console.log(‘No man is ever truly good’);

console.log(‘No man is ever truly evil’);



These are the first two lyrics to the “Root of All Evil” theme song by $CFO, which was Black’s theme song in WWE. Aleister is the former WWE ring name of Tommy End, who was most recently known as AEW’s Malakai Black. It’s been reported that WWE tried to reach out to Black about possibly returning, despite his 5-year deal with AEW, and that Black was recently granted a conditional release from AEW to deal with personal issues.

FOX Sports’ Ryan Satin also pointed out how last week’s White Rabbit teaser from SmackDown included the word “Patricide” and the location of tonight’s RAW. “Patricide” is the killing of one’s father, and tonight’s White Rabbit QR code was shown during the entrance of Dominik, who has metaphorically “killed” his father to become a man.

Regarding the new @_comewithme account on TikTok, they have no bio yet, and they are not following any other accounts. The page currently has 4,785 followers with 3,872 likes, and their only video was posted 11 hours ago. They have “Come With Me” listed as the name of the account.

On a related note, WWE once again played Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” song, with the red lighting, during a commercial break at tonight’s RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Fans who experience these dark segments at recent WWE live events and TV tapings continue to shine their “Fireflies” in the arena. You can see footage below.

You can see the full TikTok video below, along with the White Rabbit teaser from the arena, and other potential clues:

During the white rabbit video, is a flash of an astronaut

In the reflection of the helmet, looks to be Alexa Bliss pic.twitter.com/F4DYfUDH3y — WWE-KG14 (@WWE_KG14) September 27, 2022