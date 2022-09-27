New matches confirmed for WWE Extreme Rules

A big “I Quit” match has been announced for WWE Extreme Rules.

Tonight’s RAW was headlined by Damian Priest losing to Matt Riddle in singles action. After the match, The Judgment Day’s Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley attacked Riddle until WWE Hall of Famer Edge made his surprise return. Edge saved Riddle and cleared the ring of Priest, Mysterio and Balor. Edge then said he never quits, he always comes back, and he wants to face Balor for the first time ever in an “I Quit” match at Extreme Rules. WWE then confirmed the match for next month. RAW went off the air with Edge staring down The Judgment Day from the ring.

In more news for Extreme Rules, a Ladder Match stipulation has been added to the RAW Women’s Title match previously announced.

Tonight’s RAW featured a promo segment between Damage CTRL and RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair with Asuka and Alexa Bliss. Bayley claimed Belair found all her success while Bayley was on the shelf with an injury, but Belair reminded h er how the last time they saw each other before SummerSlam, Belair put Bayley onto a ladder at Hell In a Cell. The promo continued until Bayley said Belair gave her a good idea – she wants their WWE Extreme Rules match to be a Ladder Match. Belair then accepted the challenge. Belair went on to defeat WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match.

The 2022 WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, October 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. Rousey vs. Below is the current card:

Extreme Rules Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Ronda Rousey vs. Liv Morgan (c)

Ladder Match for the RAW Women’s Title

Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Fight Pit

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Strap Match

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

I Quit Match

Edge vs. Finn Balor